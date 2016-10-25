Southern Downs bridges to honour local icons

NEW HONOUR: Four of the Southern Downs' newest bridges, including the Mullins Rd bridge pictured, will be named for iconic personalities in the region in a council meeting Wednesday.

FORMER mayors, state members and military men are among the names proposed for four of the region's newest bridges.

Southern Downs Regional Council called for public submissions to name the bridges at Lyndhurst Ln, Bellinghams, Mullins and Sandy Creek Rds at the end of August.

Councillors will select the bridge names in their general meeting in Warwick Chambers tomorrow.

Following the naming of the Leyburn Bridge for Tex McGee, councillor Neil Meiklejohn said it was a good opportunity to recognise the community contributions of locals.

"We were certainly pleased with the number of submissions and community interest in recognising individuals and families associated with the locality or region,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"It's definitely the sort of feedback we were hoping for when we decided to open this to the public.

"These bridges are going to be around for 200 or more years so we thought it was an opportunity to recognise the contributions of people to the local community, whether that was through military service or other historical links.

"There were so many good reasons given with the submissions that it gives councillors a lot to think about at the meeting.”

Second World War veteran and Warwick Mayor Stan Walsh and early contractor George Rawlins have been submitted as the potential name for all four bridges, while other well-known Warwick identities and family names are among those considered.

Signage for the newly named bridges is estimated to cost $1600, to be allocated from the existing budget.