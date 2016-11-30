Southern Downs business vine-ripened to perfection

RED AND DELICIOUS: Paul specialises in Black Klim tomatoes, a Ukranian variety, successfully grown in the greenhouses all year.

HIDDEN treasures abound right here on the Southern Downs, and just when you thought you'd uncovered them all, bam - you find another.

Big Hill Hydroponics at Pratten is one of these treasures.

And by golly, am I glad I found it.

A family business, operating for just under two years now, Big Hill Hydroponics is just as the name suggests, a hydroponic business that specialises in growing heirloom tomatoes.

"We wanted to be a contrast to the big supermarkets, so heirloom varieties are our specialty,” current manager James Wallace said.

Two of these, the Black Klim and the Sunny Boy, are some of the most fantastically tasting tomatoes I've ever come across.

One rich and savoury, the other sweet as a treat.

And the Big Hill theory behind their amazing flavour and texture is simple.

"The varieties haven't been mucked around with,” said James.

Big Hill selects varieties that suit the Southern Downs climate, with the Black Klim, a Ukranian variety, successfully grown in the greenhouses all year round.

And thanks to the hydroponic system, and greenhouse micro-climate, the vines are all but pest-free and require only minimal spraying.

With the regulated feeding and watering system, the three Big Hill greenhouses produce the equivalent to a 10 acre field of tomatoes, with growth extending from an

average of 16 weeks to 50 weeks.

The vines are watered every two hours for three minutes, they receive consistent and calculated nutrition which creates a guaranteed flavour and product.

Better yet, the intensive production, doesn't come with the adverse environmental effects normally associated such production.

"We capture water off the roof for re-use, wastewater from the plants is returned to be utilised throughout the paddocks, we use minimal water with minimal environmental impact,” Paul Sandford, James' right hand man said.

Currently, Big Hill Hydroponics sell into the Sydney markets, but are keen to secure local buyers - you can shop direct, even pick your own, from Big Hill seven days a week at their shed in Pratten.

And as James said, "if the shed door's open, we're open!”