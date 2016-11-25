Southern Downs community united to end violence

Men are encouraged to speak up about violence against women on White Ribbon Day.

SOUTHERN Downs advocates today marked White Ribbon Day, a male-led movement to raise awareness around violence against women.

The event focuses on encouraging men to stand up and stop violence against women, in an aim to break the cycle and educate young men to have healthy relationships with their partners.

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn is a long-time advocate for White Ribbon Day, who said it was essential to shine a spotlight on the issue.

"I became an advocate a number of years ago after a few local ladies asked me to speak at a candlelight vigil,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"There is an importance in men stepping up in saying domestic violence is unacceptable.

"In the Southern Downs community I'm in the spotlight a fair bit due to my position as a councillor and from time to time I've had the opportunity to talk about this and say it's not okay.

"Men collectively have a role to support each other and raise awareness, and it would be great to see more men at events like the candelight vigil that Zonta will hold on December 9 at the Queens Park Rivewalk.”

In 2006, the ABS Personal Safety Survey revealed between 80 and 100 Australian women die at the hands of male partners every year.

A woman in Australia is more likely to be killed in her own home by her male partner than anywhere else or by anyone else.

Family violence costs the Australian economy an estimated $14.7 billion each year.

Warwick Safe Haven president Bette Bonney it was key for men to speak up about violence to help female and male victims alike.

"It's so powerful to have men standing up in the community to say violence is not right,” Mrs Bonney said.

"For too long there's the been tendency for men in pubs to talk in a demeaning way about their spouses and it's a big challenge to stand up and say 'that's not right' and deliver a more positive and respectful attitude.

"We would hope changing these attitudes would help both male and female victims to overcome violence.

"There are now men in our community looking to support male victims as well because of course it can be hard for men to come forward and say they have a problem.”

"We want to discourage all forms of violence and get people to recognise it's not okay.”