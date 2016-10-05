23°
Southern Downs community welcomes venue reopening

Sophie Lester
| 5th Oct 2016 9:56 AM
VENUE IMPROVED: The Allora Community Hall will reopen this coming Monday following renovations to replace the roof and gabling and repaint the venue.
VENUE IMPROVED: The Allora Community Hall will reopen this coming Monday following renovations to replace the roof and gabling and repaint the venue.

THE best little town on the Downs will reopen an iconic venue next week.

Southern Downs Regional Council will host a reopening ceremony for the Allora Community Hall at 9am on Monday, October 10.

The beloved hall received a makeover in the form of a new roof, repaired gable and full external repaint, made more difficult by needing to remove the existing lead-based paint.

The entire building had to be enclosed in plastic to contain the lead and ensure it posed no risk to the public as the paint was removed.

The council had received $67,922 of the $134,615 to undertake the renovations from the Queensland Government Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the works were successful and the council was looking forward to unveiling the refurbished hall.

"The Allora Community Hall is an important facility for the people of Allora and Council is pleased to provide support in this manner," Cr Dobie said.


"The new roof, repaired front gable and replaced rotten weatherboards have greatly assisted with the restoration of this building to its former glory.


"It is anticipated that these improvements will extend the life of this valued community asset for many years into the future."

Topics:  allora, southern downs regional council

