Southern Downs councillor drives upgrades in new role

Southern Downs Councillor Marika McNichol (pictured with Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg) will lobby for the continued upgrade of the Mt Lindesay Hwy as she represents the council in a Key Stakeholders Group for improvements to the Legume to Woodenbong section of the road over the next three years.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council have put forward a new figurehead to represent the region as upgrades to the Mt Lindesay Hwy press on.

Transport and Infrastructure portfolio Councillor Marika McNichol was nominated, unopposed, as a member of the Key Stakeholder Group to oversee the upgrade of the road between Legume and Woodenbong, during this morning's general council meeting.

The council received correspondence from Tenterfield Shire Council to advise the Legume to Woodenbong Road Alliance Committee under Council's Section 355 Committee's had wound up. now

Tenterfield Council have extended an invitation to SDRC for a representative to become a member of the Key Stakeholder Group that will oversee the upgrade of this section of the Mt Lindsay Road over the next three years.

Cr McNichol accepted the role and said she was looking forward to representing the council.

Speaking in the Stanthorpe Chambers, Councillor Vic Pennisi said Cr McNichol was a good fit for the role.

"As the portfolio holder, she is the obvious choice for this role,” Cr Pennisi said.

"She has already been hard at work pushing for upgrades for the New England Hwy and Accomodation Creek bridge so I think it's a good choice.”

Councillor Neil Meiklejohn, former chairman of the Legume to Woodenbong Road Alliance Committee, said he looked forward to his council colleague continuing to lobby for upgrades to the key transport route between Queensland and New South Wales.

"As former chair of the Road Alliance it will be great to have Cr McNichol serving the community as these important works continue,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally congratulated Cr Meiklejohn for his role on the committee.

"I want to thank Cr Meiklejohn for his time, effort and passion as chair of the Road Alliance Committee,” Cr McNally said.

"We did see much needed upgrades through the combined lobbying of the councils around this area.”

Deputy Prime Minister, New England MP Barnaby Joyce committed $24 million to upgrade the 42km stretch of road ahead of the election last June.

The recently upgraded Bookookoorara Creek bridge, opened to traffic late last month, was the first step in the upgrades, at the cost of $1 million.

A meeting of the new Key Stakeholder Group is expected to be called by early next month.