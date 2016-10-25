Southern Downs dam project edges closer

LONG-TERM PLANNING: Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash met with then candidate for Maranoa David Littleproud and Councillor Vic Pennisi at the Emu Swamp Dam site in June.

THE Southern Downs will share in almost $15million of State Government funding for a major water project.

Southern Downs Regional Council has welcomed $3.97million to complete a feasibility study for the proposed construction of the Emu Swamp Dam.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said it would have been difficult to proceed had the State Government not stepped forward to help provide the in interim funding.

"The funding was initially announced as part of the Federal Government National Water Infrastructure Development Fund but the issue had been the money would have been provided to us in arrears,” Cr Dobie said.

"Because of our current level of debt we could not afford to carry that debt over two years and neither can many other organisations who will share in this $15million.

"The Queensland Government has essentially said they will put that money forward for us to go ahead with the study, rather than us having to carry that debt.

"It's great (Water Supply Minister) Mark Bailey has stepped forward and made this decision because otherwise we would have missed out on this funding.”

Cr Dobie said the new study would bring Emu Swamp Dam, now almost 30 years in the works, closer to being "shovel ready” and indicate who should pay for it.

She said though the project could help drought-proof the region, it would not drive down costs for ratepayers.

"Studies done in the past have been based on very preliminary information and what's important now is to draw a line in the sand and know exactly what needs to be done,” Cr Dobie said.

"The study will progress through four stages: a needs analysis to determine if there is a need for the project, an options analysis to determine whether Emu Swamp Dam is the best option going forward, and then a preliminary and detailed business case.

"There's still the question of who should pay for it - should it be Stanthorpe residents connected to the reticulated water or all ratepayers?

"I don't believe the construction of another dam will mitigate water fees.

"The project would have both capital expenditure to build it and operational costs to run and maintain it so it would not make water cheaper for ratepayers.”

Mr Bailey said the government had supplied the interim funding to help organisations carry out feasibility studies rather having to rely on the Federal Government funding program.

"Although the NWIDF is a Federal Government program, we understand that it is vital to break the deadlock and to allow proponents to get going with feasibility studies,” Mr Bailey said.

"The funding will enable proponents to work closely with the state to finalise project milestones and formal arrangements.

"The Queensland Government will also work with project proponents to ensure their feasibility studies are robust, comprehensive and assess economic and financial viability and environmental effects.”