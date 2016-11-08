Southern Downs drivers urged to slow down for natives

DRIVERS on the Southern Downs are being urged to slow down for safety, not just for themselves but for our native animals.

Southern Downs Councillor Rod Kelly said he spotted a koala that had been hit by a car on the side of Washpool Rd.

He said he wanted to remind drivers to take caution on rural roads that encroach on koala habitats.

"Koalas are a national icon and they're an animal we want to see looked after well into the future," Cr Kelly said.

"I guess the main point is they're not like kangaroos that will just jump out at you.

"We all have a role to play - when you see them on the road it's important to let them cross safely."