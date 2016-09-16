Southern Downs drug raids hit the mark

A SERIES of raids have seen three Southern Downs men arrested and charged with a total of eight drug offences.

Wallangarra police with assistance from Stanthorpe police executed search warrants at three Wallangarra addresses resulting in the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

At the first address, a 22-year-old man was offered and accepted drug diversion after police allegedly found marijuana and drug utensils.

At the next address, a 20-year-old man was charged with three offences including possession of drug utensils, possession of items connected to drug use and a further charge of unauthorised possession of ammunition.

Lastly, another 22-year-old man was charged with three drug offences after police allegedly recovered a quantity of marijuana as drug utensils and assorted drug paraphernalia.

All three men will face Stanthorpes Magistrate Court in October.

Any information relating to drug offences in the area can be referred to Wallangarra police in confidence, either via Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or PoliceLink on 131444.