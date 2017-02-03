Southern Downs filled with pride as Lions come to town

STAR Brisbane Lions players Sabrina Frederick, Michael Close, Oscar McInerney and Warwick's own Delissa Kimmince will be showing local juniors the tricks of the trade on a visit to the Rose City later this month.

Southern Downs Regional Council will demonstrate its commitment to leadership, with another leadership breakfast and business and school sessions on February 21 and 22.

New Lions coach Chris Fagan, formerly with Hawthorne and Melbourne Football Club, will also be making his first and only Queensland visit.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 13: Players of the Lions huddle during the 2016 AFL Round 21 match between the Brisbane Lions and the Carlton Blues at The Gabba on August 13, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/AFL Media) Matt Roberts

AFL Queensland has worked hard with the local Redbacks Football Club to bring the Lion's best talent is in Warwick, and Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was thrilled four of the club's best players would be coming to town.

Cr Dobie said she hoped young residents in particular would be inspired by the athletes and leaders visiting the Rose City.

"We will also have Chris Fagan and the new General Manager of Football, David Noble here and they will be addressing two functions on February,” she said.

"As a part of our commitment to a healthy and active community, Chris and David will speak at a Mayoral Leadership Breakfast at Scots College.

"They will be speaking about making healthy choices and we will be inviting our region's school leaders as well as all members of the community.

"We want the community to hear from the elite about the commitment that is needed to be successful and we hope that they will be able to implement the skills and habits to be successful themselves.”

On February 21 students at Scots PGC College will enjoy a skills session before the Redbacks host a Super Clinic from 4.30 to 6.30pm.

This will be the first event of this type for the new Coach and General Manager of Football, another first for the Southern Downs.

The council will be hosting a second event on February 22, at Warwick Town Hall from 8.30am, which will be aimed at business and community leaders.

Portfolio Councillor for Regional Promotion and Tourism Rod Kelly said it was great to have these two highly experienced executives in the region willing to pass on their knowledge about creating a winning culture.

"Opportunities like this are rare,” Cr Kelly said.

"These men are the best of the best and I would encourage anyone who is in business in the Southern Downs to get to Town Hall to hear the message.

"Sport and business have a lot in common; it takes team work, commitment, effort and an eye on the goal to be successful in both arenas.”

Deputy Mayor said the council was committed to bringing speakers of this calibre to the region and supporting local business.

"We all strive to be the best we can be and if we can learn some tips from the experts along the way, it makes it so much easier," Cr McNally said.

Mr Fagan was an assistant coach at the Melbourne Football Club between 1999 and 2007, during which the club reached the 2000 AFL Grand Final but lost out to Essendon.

He also served as head of coaching and development for Hawthorn Football Club between 2008 and mid-2013, before becoming general manager alongside Alastair Clarkson until last year.

In October it was announced he would replace Justin Leppitsch as the Lions senior coach.

For more information or to RSVP for the business event, phone 1300 697 372 or email events@sdrc.qld.gov.au.

Skills Sessions

Tuesday, February 21

1:30pm - 3:30pm: School visit at Scots PGC

4:30pm - 6:30pm: Super clinic and club sign on at Redbacks Football Club

Mayor's Leadership Breakfast

Wednesday, February 22, 6:45am-8am

Scots College Dining Hall, East Street, Warwick

Guests: Mayor Tracy Dobie - Southern Downs Regional Council; Chris Fagan, Coach - Brisbane Lions; David Noble, General Manager - Brisbane Lions; and Brisbane Lions players Sabrina Frederick, Michael Close, Oscar McInerney and Delissa Kimmince.

Business Session

Wednesday, February 22, 9am-10am

Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin Street, Warwick

Guests: David Keenan, CEO - Southern Downs Regional Council; Chris Fagan, Coach - Brisbane Lions; and David Noble, General Manager - Brisbane Lions.