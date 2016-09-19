Southern Downs man arrested after drunken violence

A -34-YEAR-old man has been arrested and charged after an alcohol-fuelled rampage.

Stanthorpe police arrested the man after it was alleged he assaulted his 30-year-old girlfriend whilst intoxicated.

The incident happened in High St, Stanthorpe and police lodged an objection to his bail and held the man in custody due to him recently being released from prison on various charges including five previous breaches of a domestic violence order.

In other police news, two Southern Downs drivers have both test positive to having drugs in their system while driving.

The first was a 35-year-old woman who was pulled over and tested in McGlew St, Stanthorpe and the other was a 32-year-old man stopped in Matthew St, Stanthorpe.

Also, a rear-end collision at the intersection of Wallangarra Road and New England Highway saw the woman driver of one of the vehicles seek hospital treatment for a back injury sustained as a result of the accident.