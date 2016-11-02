Southern Downs Mayor to lead students in song

ALL TOGETHER: Warwick schoolkids will head to Leslie Park tomorrow and join students around Australia to sing in sync for the Music: Count Us In program.

HUNDREDS of Warwick schoolkids will flock to Leslie Park tomorrow for Music: Count Us In.

The national music initiative will involve students singing the same song, at the same time.

Now in its 10th year, Music: Count Us In is about encouraging young people to become passionate about music and music education.

The invitation is out for all Australian schools to get involved and join more than half a million students singing across the country tomorrow.

The initiative exists to assist teachers in providing quality music education and to address the gap in specialist music education provision in many Australian schools.

The program is both a participation program and an advocacy program - raising the profile of music education on the national stage, and providing hundreds of thousands of students with practical music learning.

Participating schools in Warwick include Warwick Central State School, Warwick East State School, Warwick West State School, Glennie Heights State School, Warwick Christian College, Warwick State High School and The Scots PGC College.

Students from Leyburn State School and Freestone State School will also be singing along in the Rose City, led by Mayor Tracy Dobie in Leslie Park from 10am.