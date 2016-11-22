Southern Downs mayor welcomes formula factory

DAIRY BOON: A new factory in Toowoomba will connect the local dairy industry with international markets.

A JOINT venture between two Australian milk giants hopes to capitalise on the multi- billion-dollar market for infant formula.

To tap into a growing consumer base in Asia, Au Lait Australia and Nature One Dairy announced plans to build a milk formula factory in Toowoomba.

Construction will soon start on the multi-million-dollar facility, which will use domestic and interstate milk to create formula, UHT milk, milk powder and other products for the local and international market.

"The first stage is the $35million infant formula manufacturing facility with a capacity of 30 million tins a year, which will start production from about April next year,” Au Lait Australia spokesman Steve Laracy said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie congratulated the owners on the approval of their milk factory which would take advantage of the nearby Brisbane West Wellcamp Airport.

"This is a shot in the arm for the dairy farms in the Southern Downs,” Cr Dobie said.

"The owners of the project have said that they would like to source their milk locally, which is great news for producers in our region.

"The Southern Downs has a proud history of dairy production... but since the deregulation in the 1990s and the departure of Parmalat, the local industry has contracted.

"The news of this milk factory, only one hour away, seeking local producers is fantastic for the industry.

"The council is already looking to work with Wellcamp Airport in partnership to grow export in the region.

"This new milk factory adds another industry sector to the work we're doing.”