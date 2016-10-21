26°
News

Southern Downs open to international investment

Sophie Lester
| 21st Oct 2016 10:07 AM
Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan meeting with Minister for Jiangxi Province Water Resource Department Xiaoyun Luo to discuss trade, international relations and investment opportunities.
Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan meeting with Minister for Jiangxi Province Water Resource Department Xiaoyun Luo to discuss trade, international relations and investment opportunities.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE the withdrawal from resort developments at Cherrabah, Southern Downs Regional Council is exploring other opportunities for Chinese investment in the region.

Council CEO David Keenan and staff member Shaolin Yang met with a six-person delegation from China's Jiangxi Province, including the Minister for the Water Resource Department, Mr Xiaoyun Luo.


Mr Keenan said infrastructure projects, opportunities that will flow from the flights out of Wellcamp Airport, the export of fresh produce from the Southern Downs, cultural exchanges, the growing number of Chinese visitors coming to Australia and investment opportunities were discussed in the meeting held Wednesday.

SDRC David Keenan & Shaolin Yang with Jiangxi Province delegation
SDRC David Keenan & Shaolin Yang with Jiangxi Province delegation


"It will be important in the future for the Southern Downs region to properly understand the export opportunities that exist in China and the role Chinese visitors can play in the local tourism economy.


"There are already a number of businesses in the Southern Downs that are actively engaged with China.
"The opportunities for other businesses to consider entering the export market are only likely to increase."

The meeting comes a month after Federal Member David Litteproud called for a mature discussion on foreign investment as the Coalition Government moved to create a land register and lower the investment triggers for Foreign Investment Review Board assessment.

"The government's framework on foreign investment balances foreign investment with the need to reassure the community our national interests are being protected," Mr Littleproud said in September.

"We now have foreign-owned agricultural land transparency with new laws in effect, meaning that all existing foreign-owned agricultural land holdings must be registered with the ATO and any new holdings be registered within 30 days of purchase.

"Now that we're getting a clearer picture on foreign ownership, I believe the next step is to include a productivity test on potential investors. "Across my electorate there are many parcels of land... in desperate need of investment."

The Jiangxi delegation also visited Griffith University to discuss research opportunities and partnerships.


Mr Keenan said he would continue communications with Minister Luo has indicated to Minister Luo that he would provide a follow up letter to allow for further communications to occur.


Whilst Southern Downs Regional Council has sister city relationships with Kumiyama and Shiwa in Japan, Council does not have any relationships with any other international regions or cities.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  china international relations southern down regional council trade warwick

Taxi driver who sold drugs to undercover cops sentenced

Taxi driver who sold drugs to undercover cops sentenced

She allegedly supplied amphetamines and marijuana to the officers in her taxi, and arranged the supply of more drugs.

Five places hiring in Warwick right now

Imagine working with an enthusiastic and dedicated team, offering a fantastic service to a range of guests in a secluded mountain retreat with breathtaking panoramic views...

Jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs.

Crash on Freestone Road

A car has crashed on Freestone Road.

A car has crashed on Freestone Road.

Spotted in Warwick: Is that a...meerkat?

A meerkat has been potted in Warwick.

Rare sighting of African mammal on Warwick street.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

13 things to do on the Southern Downs this weekend

Darcy Meek (left) is the early leader in parkrun on Saturday before being first man home. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here's a list of 13 things to do this weekend.

Boot Scootin' charity event kicks out the Black Dog

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Musician Jared Porter has come on board to perform at Bubbles Barbierato's Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction on Monday night.

Boot Scootin' Black Dog Charity Auction to kick off Rodeo Week.

Warwick swimming carnival attracts 163 competitors

Ella Briggs in backstroke at the Warwick Swimming Club championships last season. She will compete on Sunday.

Warwick carnival attracts 163 swimmers

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

BOB Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win in a post on his website.

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Cathriona White's mother claims to have Jim Carrey's results

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

SHE claims Carrey exposed White to herpes, chlamydia, Hepatitis A

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

Former Voice contestants The Koi Boys have signed with Universal Music.

THE Voice favourites release their debut album today.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 2 $687,000

4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room *separate formal lounge * spacious...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Perfect Family Home

58 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 $320,000

Situated in a quiet pocket of Cinema Heights is this wonderful four bedroom, two bathroom property with attached single lock-up garage. Perfect for the first home...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.