Southern Downs open to international investment

DESPITE the withdrawal from resort developments at Cherrabah, Southern Downs Regional Council is exploring other opportunities for Chinese investment in the region.

Council CEO David Keenan and staff member Shaolin Yang met with a six-person delegation from China's Jiangxi Province, including the Minister for the Water Resource Department, Mr Xiaoyun Luo.



Mr Keenan said infrastructure projects, opportunities that will flow from the flights out of Wellcamp Airport, the export of fresh produce from the Southern Downs, cultural exchanges, the growing number of Chinese visitors coming to Australia and investment opportunities were discussed in the meeting held Wednesday.

SDRC David Keenan & Shaolin Yang with Jiangxi Province delegation



"It will be important in the future for the Southern Downs region to properly understand the export opportunities that exist in China and the role Chinese visitors can play in the local tourism economy.



"There are already a number of businesses in the Southern Downs that are actively engaged with China.

"The opportunities for other businesses to consider entering the export market are only likely to increase."

The meeting comes a month after Federal Member David Litteproud called for a mature discussion on foreign investment as the Coalition Government moved to create a land register and lower the investment triggers for Foreign Investment Review Board assessment.

"The government's framework on foreign investment balances foreign investment with the need to reassure the community our national interests are being protected," Mr Littleproud said in September.

"We now have foreign-owned agricultural land transparency with new laws in effect, meaning that all existing foreign-owned agricultural land holdings must be registered with the ATO and any new holdings be registered within 30 days of purchase.

"Now that we're getting a clearer picture on foreign ownership, I believe the next step is to include a productivity test on potential investors. "Across my electorate there are many parcels of land... in desperate need of investment."

The Jiangxi delegation also visited Griffith University to discuss research opportunities and partnerships.



Mr Keenan said he would continue communications with Minister Luo has indicated to Minister Luo that he would provide a follow up letter to allow for further communications to occur.



Whilst Southern Downs Regional Council has sister city relationships with Kumiyama and Shiwa in Japan, Council does not have any relationships with any other international regions or cities.