Southern Downs painter joins push for art

INSPIRED by a push for more public art in the region, one local artist has stepped forward to contribute to the creative goal.

Before moving to Allora in 1984, Malcolm Nicholson and his brother Kerry worked as landscape architects in Brisbane and got involved in painting murals for film studios.

"We did mural art for video releases for the likes of Universal and Warner Bros,” Mr Nicholson said.

"We had a business called Duck Graphics that Kerry has continued with his son Daniel and I just help him out doing freelance stuff on occasion,” he said.

"Together we have entered mural competitions, like the Sheffield International Mural Fest in Tasmania, and taken away awards for our work.”

After seeing Southern Downs councillor Rod Kelly's enthusiasm for more public art, Mr Nicholson said he would be more than happy to offer his skills.

He said he was already working with the Allora Community Circle for a possible mural in PL Travers Park.

"It's been a while since we've done a big job locally but as a local I would love to put my hand up,” he said.

"Rod seemed very excited by the idea, especially for businesses to support it.

"Obviously with (the) council in a tight position financially and with

RADF grants only so far,

in this industry it is great

to have businesses committed to these kind of projects.

"We've got some great trucking companies around the area that could help support this and artworks could even pay homage to that industry background.”

Mr Nicholson added there was a world of possibility for what subject the murals could capture, with plenty of Darling Downs artists capable of joining the call for community art.

"People will often look afar for someone to do this kind of thing but there are plenty of great artists around the Downs who I'm sure would be only too happy to take this on,” he said.

"The area has such a rich cultural heritage that could be celebrated through public artwork, from indigenous heritage to the rural setting.”