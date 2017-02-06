Southern Downs police crackdown on drivers and drugs

POLICE have slapped four drivers with drug driving charges in another busy weekend on Warwick roads.
A 43-year-old Albany Creek woman was pulled over by police in Lyons St at 2.45pm yesterday, giving a positive reading to a roadside drug test.
Earlier at 8.15am, a 28-year-old man from Silkstone also returned a positive drug sample after being pulled over on the Warwick-Killarney Rd.
On Saturday morning police intercepted a 49-year-old man on the Cunningham Hwy and on Friday they stopped a 43-year-old Mooloolah Valley man in Wallace St.
Both drivers returned positive roadside tests.
All drivers are due to appear in an upcoming sittings of the Warwick Magistrates Court.