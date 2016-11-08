33°
News

Southern Downs principal leads way with new degree

Sophie Lester
| 8th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
LONG SERVING: Allora P-10 State School principal Shaun Kanowski has taken on a new challenge to further his role.
LONG SERVING: Allora P-10 State School principal Shaun Kanowski has taken on a new challenge to further his role. Leanne Kanowski

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER decades in education, Shaun Kanowski has taken on a new challenge.

The Allora P-10 State School principal is one of six Queenslanders to graduate from a new rural-based masters degree from Adelaide's Flinders University.

Mr Kanowski said the new course for Rural Master of Education (Leadership and Management) gave him new insight into how to sustain education opportunities in rural communities.

"The context in rural areas is vastly different, with distance, isolation and resourcing often providing unique challenges,” he said.

"The next level of knowledge the course has given me will ensure education plays a central role in sustaining our community while providing vibrant learning opportunities for students.”

Mr Kanowski grew up in north Brisbane before heading to Glendon, west of Mackay earlier in his career.

Now principal of Allora for 15 years, Mr Kanowski said he jumped at the chance to come to the best little town on the Downs.

"It was a great opportunity to be closer to Brisbane while maintaining a rural and regional lifestyle,” he said.

"I had taken over from Peter Doherty who was there for 22 years so Allora's not one of those school's you just come to for a few years and leave again.

"There's a real sense of community and a lot of pride in the town.

"I had come from a prep to Year 12 school so it's was nice to continue in a smaller school where you do get to see the physical and academic growth of a child through their entire life at school.” With a particular set of challenges present in regional schools, Mr Kanowski said the new Flinders University had armed him to take on those issues in new and creative ways.

"When I started the degree in 2014, I had been president of a principal's association for 10 years and was looking for a new challenge so when I saw the scholarship from Origin Foundation to take it on I thought I fit the bill,” he said.

"Geography is a big issue - it can be a lot harder to replace a specialist teacher compared to at metropolitan schools.

"A lot of the course focused on the challenge and opportunities for rural schools, and for us as Rural Education Leaders, and involved us networking and doing projects focusing on those sorts of issues.

"My research project was about principal health and wellbeing and what we can do to sustain and motivate ourselves and our staff.”

Mr Kanowski said he was grateful to have the opportunity to keep learning thanks to the Department of Education and Origin Foundation.

"I've applied to do my PhD and they're currently looking to take on the second cohort for the degree,” he said.

"I've had such great advice that I've been able to bring back to the school and to my home and I hope others will take the opportunity.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora department of education and training flinders university leanne k photography origin foundation rural education leaders

Southern Downs principal leads way with new degree

Southern Downs principal leads way with new degree

Allora principal Shaun Kanowski's latest challenge in learning will see him graduate as one of six Queenslander's in a new rural education degree

'11-year-boy spits at officer' police say

Police arrest young boy.

POLICE have kicked down a toilet door to arrest a young boy.

Violence shocks Southern Downs shoppers

Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.

WITNESSES have seen a man allegedly punch his female companion.

Was a nightclub torching behind the McCulkin 'murders'?

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Dubois' attorney claims case hinges on the evidence of one man

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Goods shed markets a great success - concert still to come

Peter Tobin, Peter Gregory and Bob Amos are upbeat about the success of the first markets in the Warwick Railway Station Goods Shed.

Southern Downs Steam Railway committee delighted with markets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Karara sheep dog trial on from today to Sunday

KARARA BOUND: Geoff Gibson and dog Gibsons Liz in the open event at Tara this year.

Karara Sheep Dog Trials on for three days

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Prince Harry's model dates

Prince Harry's dating schedule has been quite impressive lately

Mel Gibson 'screws up' as a parent

Mel Gibson says he hopes he does a good job most of the time

Kendall Jenner's sleep paralysis

Kendall Jenner is suffering from sleep paralysis.

Geri Horner's daughter to choose sibling's name

Geri Horner is letting her daughter choose her baby name.

Comedy helping Oswalt cope with wife's death

Patton Oswalt says comedy is helping him to cope

Shannen Doherty's message for Michael Buble

Shannen Doherty has offered her support to Michael Buble

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Prime Position

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 197,000

Big 1012 m backyard, Chamferboard 3 bedrooms plus office and lovely kitchen has ample bench space. All this house needs is a family to make it a home. Vinyl...

Size And Views Will Surprise

140 Percy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $289,000

This high set home is on a large block with a fantastic rural outlook across to the racecourse and only blocks to the town centre. The home features 3 bedrooms...

Rural 6 Acres

Dalveen 4374

Rural 0 0 $ 69,000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or just like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 6 acre or 2.39 Hectare block with a stock dam and...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

Beautifully Presented

4A Short Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Endless potential awaits you with this classic home overlooking the Condamine River with gorgeous views from the spacious deck to the Racecourse. Representing a...

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!