Southern Downs principal leads way with new degree

LONG SERVING: Allora P-10 State School principal Shaun Kanowski has taken on a new challenge to further his role.

AFTER decades in education, Shaun Kanowski has taken on a new challenge.

The Allora P-10 State School principal is one of six Queenslanders to graduate from a new rural-based masters degree from Adelaide's Flinders University.

Mr Kanowski said the new course for Rural Master of Education (Leadership and Management) gave him new insight into how to sustain education opportunities in rural communities.

"The context in rural areas is vastly different, with distance, isolation and resourcing often providing unique challenges,” he said.

"The next level of knowledge the course has given me will ensure education plays a central role in sustaining our community while providing vibrant learning opportunities for students.”

Mr Kanowski grew up in north Brisbane before heading to Glendon, west of Mackay earlier in his career.

Now principal of Allora for 15 years, Mr Kanowski said he jumped at the chance to come to the best little town on the Downs.

"It was a great opportunity to be closer to Brisbane while maintaining a rural and regional lifestyle,” he said.

"I had taken over from Peter Doherty who was there for 22 years so Allora's not one of those school's you just come to for a few years and leave again.

"There's a real sense of community and a lot of pride in the town.

"I had come from a prep to Year 12 school so it's was nice to continue in a smaller school where you do get to see the physical and academic growth of a child through their entire life at school.” With a particular set of challenges present in regional schools, Mr Kanowski said the new Flinders University had armed him to take on those issues in new and creative ways.

"When I started the degree in 2014, I had been president of a principal's association for 10 years and was looking for a new challenge so when I saw the scholarship from Origin Foundation to take it on I thought I fit the bill,” he said.

"Geography is a big issue - it can be a lot harder to replace a specialist teacher compared to at metropolitan schools.

"A lot of the course focused on the challenge and opportunities for rural schools, and for us as Rural Education Leaders, and involved us networking and doing projects focusing on those sorts of issues.

"My research project was about principal health and wellbeing and what we can do to sustain and motivate ourselves and our staff.”

Mr Kanowski said he was grateful to have the opportunity to keep learning thanks to the Department of Education and Origin Foundation.

"I've applied to do my PhD and they're currently looking to take on the second cohort for the degree,” he said.

"I've had such great advice that I've been able to bring back to the school and to my home and I hope others will take the opportunity.”