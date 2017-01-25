Southern Downs council continues debt reduction

LET'S TALK: Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan addressing the crowd at the council Q&A event in Warwick Town Hall Monday night.

SOUTHERN Downs councillors and staff have vowed to continue limiting expenditure to push down debt in the next financial year while keeping rate rises to a minimum.

Rates were predicted to rise by 4% each financial year, but stringent financial management within council could mean costs are not passed on to ratepayers with the potential for rate rises to be kept under the forecast percentage.

CEO David Keenan said the council would continue to work hard to secure state and federal funding for infrastructure projects in the region while it was paying off its debts.

He said it was vital for the council to limit spending to achieve long-term financial sustainability for the organisation and ratepayers alike.

"Our big challenges for the next 12 months will be reducing down the debt, limiting our labour force and trying to generate income for the corporation," Mr Keenan said.

"We want to be able to grow the region at a rate of more than 32 people a year and continue to achieve a surplus."

Southern Downs councillors will also discuss another expected budget surplus when they head to the first general meeting of the year in Stanthorpe Chambers this morning.

As council staff gear up for a new financial year, more Southern Downs ratepayers have been urged to attend public sessions to voice their concerns.

The push comes after a poor turnout to a Q&A session on Monday night in Warwick Town Hall.

Cr Dobie said she would like to see more people air their concerns at the public forums.

"It is disappointing in a little way not to see more people," Cr Dobie said.

"We would obviously like more people to take these opportunities because everyone is available - not just us councillors but also the CEO, and our directors and managers.

"People can get realistic answers to their questions about operational matters that we don't ordinarily get to talk about.

"We hope that, after having the budget consultation for the first time last year, more people will know it's out there and will share their thoughts."

The council will call on the community for feedback when it begins the 2017/18 draft budget consultation period on March 28.