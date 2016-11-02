Southern Downs Regional Council reviews heritage status

A DECISION to remove the QCWA Cunningham branch building from the local heritage register has been deferred by Southern Downs councillors.

The branch closed at the end of July and the QCWA requested the hall be removed from the register to make it easier to sell, as the women's organisation would no longer maintain the space.

It was constructed in 1955 and is considered significant due to its association with the local historical theme of the development of social and cultural institutions.

The recommendation tabled in the Warwick Chambers last week was to keep the hall on the local heritage register.

Deputy Mayor Jo McNally said councillors would delay the decision pending greater community consultation about the hall's use in the community.

"I would like to see the matter deferred for further information from the people of Cunningham area, to see if they're happy to follow through with CWA's request,” Cr McNally said.

Councillor Vic Pennisi supported Cr McNally's request for deferral until broader community engagement had taken place.

In the request to council the QCWA argued the community around Cunningham no longer used the hall, as social functions are held at the Bony Mountain Sports Grounds and Wheatvale School Hall.

For many years, only the QCWA has been using and caring for the building.