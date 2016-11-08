33°
Southern Downs Remembrance services announced

8th Nov 2016 6:44 PM
National Servicemen and brothers Ron Bryant and Tom Bryant attended the Remembrance Day Service at the Warwick cenotaph.
National Servicemen and brothers Ron Bryant and Tom Bryant attended the Remembrance Day Service at the Warwick cenotaph.

AT 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years' continuous warfare.

The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month lives on as a day of remembrance for all those who have died at war.

Remembrance Day services will be held in the following locations around the region on Friday.

Arrive at 10.45am for an 11am start:

  • Warwick: Leslie Park Cenotaph
  • Stanthorpe, Weeroona Park Memorial Wall
  • Leyburn RSL Monument (Warwick St)
  • Allora War Memorial Gardens (Warwick St) Front of Wallangarra RSL Hall, Barrawell St
  •  Killarney Cenotaph

No services will be held in Yangan, Emu Vale or Tannymorel.

Topics:  southern downs stanthorpe warwick

