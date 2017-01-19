Southern Downs road issues in spotlight

ON THE JOB: Mayor Tracy Dobie and Councillor Marika McNichol (SDRC), State Member for Southern Downs, Lawrence Springborg, Kym Murphy (DTMR) Deputy Mayor Jo McNally and Mike Stapleton (DTMR) are working to address road issues in the region.

REGIONAL road issues have taken centre stage for the Southern Downs during talks with the State Government Department of Transport and Main Roads.

DTMR Acting Director-General Mike Stapleton and Regional Director Kym Murphy along with Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg met with members of Southern Downs Regional Council to talk about four of the region's priority issues.

The meeting highlighted requirements for the Accommodation Creek Bridge on the New England Highway, a heavy vehicle bypass for Warwick, and the O O Madsen and McCahon bridges during times of flood.

Transport and Infrastructure portfolio Councillor Marika McNichol said the meeting and subsequent site visits were positive.

"Council will continue to push for changes at the Accommodation Creek Bridge,” Cr McNichol said.

"This has long been on the agenda and pushed aside again and again.

But the council, along with our local State member, will advocate strongly for much needed critical road safety improvements to this section of highway.

"We also took the department representatives down to the O O Madsen and McCahon bridges to highlight concerns during times of flood, and we're looking at options for the further development of these river crossings to keep water flowing during floods.

"The idea for a Heavy Vehicle bypass for Warwick was also raised as a long term consideration.

"The rationale behind it stems from several factors, but of particular significance is the congestion and delays at several intersections on the National highway through Warwick, the increasing volume of heavy vehicles and road freight activity, and the impact on the safety of residents, pedestrians and passenger vehicles.”