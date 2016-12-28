Southern Downs roads worst in the state

NATIONAL highways in the South West Downs have been named and shamed as some of the most dangerous sections in the state.

The latest Australian Road Assessment Program report identified sections of the Warrego and New England highways had some of the highest combined crash risk ratings of

major roads across the nation.

The South West Downs region accounted for six of 21 high-risk sections of national highway identified in Queensland.

RACQ spokesperson Paul Turner said these sections of roads were not just recording high levels of fatalities but hundreds of people were being injured in crashes every year.

"The Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Gatton recorded 356 crashes and 18 deaths, while the section between Helidon and Toowoomba registered 76 injury crashes and three deaths between 2010 and 2014," Mr Turner said.

"Meanwhile, the New England Highway between Stanthorpe and the New South Wales border recorded 33 casualty crashes and eight fatalities."

Mr Turner said the federal and state governments needed to invest in regional roads to improve safety.

"Regional roads are often overlooked when it comes to funding, but the statistics show a high number of people are being injured and killed on these sections of highway," he said.

"We need governments to view road upgrades as an investment, and not a cost."