Southern Downs sessions help violence awareness

Sophie Lester
| 1st Nov 2016 5:00 AM
**** WARNING: DO NOT LIGHTEN *** TOUGH JOB: Edon Place staff witness the sad cycle of domestic violence in the Bundaberg region each day. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN271112DOM1

WARWICK Safehaven will host two workshops in November focused on helping people identify and safely intervene in domestic violence situations.

Safehaven treasurer Julie-Ann Kawano said the workshops are the first of their kind to be held on the Southern Downs.

"Domestic violence is a big problem in our community,” Mrs Kawano said.

"When people think of domestic violence they often associate it with physical violence, but DV covers a broader area including financial abuse, isolation, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

"Domestic violence isn't gender biased, both men and women can be victims of domestic violence. Being able to recognise signs of DV is important, as often victims have been isolated or made to feel that they have no one to turn to for help or they are too afraid to seek assistance.

"Just being able to provide a shoulder to lean on, and support a victim's needs is crucial in letting them know they are not alone.”

The two-hour awareness raising sessions will be led by Griffith University program convenor Dr Shannon Spriggs Murdoch, and provide a basic introduction to the issues of gender-based violence and safe bystander information.

The highly interactive training sessions are utilised to develop concrete options for participants to employ during a range of school or social situations - ranging from the rather seemingly-harmless to actual violence.

The training sessions open dialogue regarding participant leadership around issues such as: battering, sexual assault, fighting, and bullying.

Mrs Kawano said Dr Spriggs Murdoch had developed the program to help empower community members to make a difference for sufferers of domestic violence.

"Dr Spriggs Murdoch is bringing a unique program about empowering bystanders to recognise and intervene in situations of domestic violence,” she said.

"The program is designed to teach community members how to recognise abuse and for them to have the confidence to offer help and to speak out against the abuse.

"The MATE program that Dr Spriggs Murdoch designed is to help to create a change in DV and work towards community awareness.”

The workshops will be held from 6-8pm in Stanthorpe at the CDS Building on Corundum St on November 7 and Warwick at the Jackie Howe Motel Function Room on November 8,

Arrive at for a light supper before the sessions begin. Service providers also have the option of attending a tailored workshop earlier in the day.

The workshops are supported by Zonta Club of Warwick, Scope Allora and Community Development Services Stanthorpe.

Phone 0407954615 or email safehavenwarwick@gmail.com for more information and to RSVP by November 4.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community development services domestic violence scope allora stanthorpe warwick warwick safehaven zonta

Bluebird Kitchen and Seasonal Feast show off best of Southern Downs produce in culinary partnership

