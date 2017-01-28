Southern Downs show time

READY TO RIDE: Show-jumping winner Nikki Burraston riding Dakota with Brock Harvey (2nd, 3rd and 5th), William Wood riding Cupcake (4th) and Kate Hurley (6th) at the 2016 Warwick Show.

THE Southern Downs show season is fast approaching.

See what's coming up for the Warwick Show in its 150th year, and more shows right around the region.

THE Rose City's 150th Agricultural Show is coming to the Warwick Showgrounds from March 24 to 26.

Warwick Show Committee chairman John Wilson is calling on all community groups and past show girls to help make the 150th show the biggest and best yet.

"We are going to make it a lot bigger with a lot more entertainment happening on grounds involving the community for this year's milestone,” Mr Wilson said.

"We've just put a new stage in the Kevin Thumpkin Pavilion and we're asking any community groups who want to showcase something to let us know.

"That can be anything from choir groups, martial art clubs, performing arts or gymnastics, and we'll also have our pet parade and fashion parade on that stage.

"The stage will be open for two days so we're hoping to welcome as many community groups as possible to perform.

"We also want to invite as many past showgirls as we can and hopefully have a meet and greet over the two days of the weekend.”

Nominations for the Warwick Showgirl quest close on Friday, March 10 and the 2017 winners will be announced on Saturday, March 18 ahead of the show weekend.

Mr Wilson said the show committee was working with Southern Downs Regional Council to welcome a few special guests to Friday night's opening of the show.

"Because this is the 150th show we are looking to welcome a few dignitaries to officially open the ring events on the Friday night and lift the profile of the show,” he said.

"We used to have a grand parade years ago so we're looking to having something similar for the Friday night.

"The Warwick Show in particular is about showcasing our area and the agricultural show spirit in our district.

"After 150 years the shows are still going here, in Stanthorpe, Allora and Killarney, which is a testament to the show societies and the communities.”

Mr Wilson said fans of showjumping were in for a special treat as the state championships would be held in conjunction with the show across all three days. He said the showmen's guild would be out in force to provide plenty of rides in sideshow alley, while the committee was hard at work to finalise entertainment for the show weekend.

In addition to animals in the judging arena, kids can also visit the animal nursery and RSPCA display van.

"Planning for all of our other events is going along nicely so we're expecting good entries,” Mr Wilson said.

"On the Thursday before the show holidays we're hosting a special needs day.

"We invited the special education units from schools around the district to come along from 10am to 2pm.

"We try and get some of the displays and emergency services out there for them, they can try the rides and see the pavilions.

"We also have a sausage sizzle lunch and have some showbags to give out.

"It gives the kids a chance to enjoy the show without the crowds.”

For more information about the Warwick Show, phone 46619060 or visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au.

Admissions

Adults (14 years and over): $12

High school students/pensioners with ID: $7

Child 5 years and under 14 years: $3

March 24 (show holiday): FREE admission for children under 14 if accompanied by an adult

Family Membership: entitles one member with three children under 14 years of age and one guest