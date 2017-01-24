35°
Southern Downs sunflower season coming to an end

Sophie Lester
| 24th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
OVER FOR ANOTHER YEAR: Sunflower season is wrapping up for many growers on the Southern Downs.
OVER FOR ANOTHER YEAR: Sunflower season is wrapping up for many growers on the Southern Downs. Contributed

AFTER a vibrant flowering period, the Southern Downs sunflower season will soon come to an end.

Willowvale farmer Phil Crothers said plenty of tourists had flocked to see his bright blooms once again this year.

Mr Crothers' crop is a dual-purpose, grey stripe sunflower, harvested for bird seed or dehulled for human consumption.

"We see heaps of people stopping on the way through to see them every year,” he said.

"I think it's great for tourism and the district, and I don't mind people coming and having a look at it.

"Last season we had planted later because we had a lot of rain.

"This year we've planted our crop a bit earlier, in early October, which means of course they've also finished a bit earlier.

"We did have some nice rain recently that revived things a bit but the heat has been horrific, and that's put a bit of a strain on our crop.”

Mr Crothers said he expected the crop to finish up completely by late February.

"Ours have now finished flowering - they're past the pretty stage everyone loves to see,” he said.

"They're in the grain fill stage now and then they'll dry down for about three or four weeks and then we'll make a start on harvesting.

"We'll have to be battling off the corellas and cockatoos who come to feed.

"A few of our neighbours a bit closer to Warwick still have their crops flowering, just depends when they're planted.

"Last year a lot of our seeds were dehulled for humans but it depends what the market's like and which is most in demand.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora southern downs sunflowers tourism warwick warwick community

