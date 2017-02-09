Southern Downs swelters as heatwave lingers

BEAT THE HEAT: Zach and Bodie Cadman taking a splash in the WIRAC pool to help combat the scorching summer weather.

WARWICK residents may see record-breaking temperatures this weekend thanks to a persistent heatwave across much of Queensland.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michelle Berry said after a more relaxed weather system leading to slightly cooler temperatures yesterday and today, the Rose City was set for a scorcher on Sunday.

"A high-pressure ridge has caused temperatures to drop back a little today (Wednesday) and tomorrow,” Miss Berry said.

"But from Friday and into the weekend the temperature will creep up again with 36 forecast on Friday, 39 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.

"The highest tempera- ture for Warwick in February is 40.3 degrees, so if it hits 41 degrees that will be a record-breaker.”

Miss Berry said evenings had provided little relief to sweltering daytime temperatures recently.

"Warwick will sit at about 19.6 degrees over- night tonight, and then hit 23 degrees overnight on Sunday into Monday,” she said.

"That's well above the average minimum of 17 degrees for February.

"The reason for the heat is there's a lot of hot stagnant air without it circulating and cooling much, and by Sunday the northerly winds are picking up, making it exceptionally hot.

"The good news is that by Tuesday there should be a change in air mass and winds picking up from the east so daytime temperatures will be back to near-average.”

There is a chance of showers and storms on Monday, a high of 31, and Tuesday when the maxi- mum will be 29 degrees.