Southern Downs town has Queensland's cheapest houses

Regions of South East Queensland such as the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Toowoomba are seeing demand and values rise.

A SOUTHERN Downs town has the third cheapest house prices in Queensland according to a the LJ Hooker Open Market Report.

The median house price in Wallangarra is $155,000, with ten houses selling in the town in the last 12 months.

The central Queensland town Mount Morgan came in cheapest, selling 44 homes in the last year for an average of $110,000

Goomeri, outside of Gympie, was second cheapest in the state with 11 homes selling for a median price of $135,000.

The report revealed regional Queensland markets linked to the mining and resource sector had recorded significant declines in housing demand, which dragged values lower.

Regions of South East Queensland such as the Gold and Sunshine Coasts and Toowoomba are seeing demand and values rise.