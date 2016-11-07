Southern Downs traffic stop leads to deportation

TWO illegal aliens are to be deported after being discovered in Stanthorpe.

A vehicle containing three men of Asian appearance was pulled over by police and a search found that two of the men were unlawfully in Australia.

The men were taken to Stanthorpe Police Station and the Border Force was notified.

They were later taken to Brisbane to await deportation.

One of the men was found to allegedly be in possession for a Western Australian drivers licence in the name of another man and was charged with possessing tainted property.

Another was found to allegedly be in possession of several blank cheques.

Through the help of an interpreter he claimed he found them on the street on Caboolture and decided to keep them.

He was also charged with possessing tainted property.