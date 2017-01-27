Southern Region Senior Constable stood down

A police officer is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court in March, charged with assaulting a prisoner.

A SENIOR Constable from the Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service.

The 39-year-old male officer is facing an allegation of assaulting a prisoner.

He will face the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on March 1 charged with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The news comes just days after paramedics were called to the Warwick watchhouse to treat a man suffering head injuries.

The 53-year-old Warwick man was taken to the watchhouse in regards to an alleged domestic violence matter, with police earlier this week saying the man received the injuries prior to his arrest.

He was treated by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

QPS were unable to confirm whether the two incidents were related, but in a written statement this afternoon said they endeavoured to fulfil their commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability.

"We have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct or criminal charges,” the statement read.

"This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.”

A QPS media spokeswoman said the information passed on from the Ethical Standards Command in relation to the alleged was limited to protect the officer until the claims against him could be substantiated.

"At this stage we tend not to publicise many details due to privacy reasons,” she said.

"Even if the person is found to be not guilty by the courts and can be quite difficult for them to find work again.”