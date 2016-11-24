33°
Community

Speed to increase on Glen Rd

Sophie Lester
| 24th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
Close up of a car speedometer with the needle pointing a high speed, blur effect, conceptual image for excessive speeding or careless driving concept
Close up of a car speedometer with the needle pointing a high speed, blur effect, conceptual image for excessive speeding or careless driving concept Olivier Le Moal

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COMMUTERS on Glen Rd will soon see a change to the speed limit.

Southern Downs Regional councillors made the decision yesterday to approve an amendment to move the 60kmh speed limit to the steepest part of the Rosenthal Heights road, as per engineering department recommendations.

In May last year, the previous council voted against these recommendations, instead electing to enforce the 60kmh speed limit between Tooth and Newby St.

Acting director of Engineering Chris Whitaker said council workers would soon move the sign following community complaints about its placement.

"What's been voted on today means the steep part of Glen Rd will go back to being signed as 80km per hour,” Mr Whitaker said.

"We had received various complaints saying it was impractical for people living in the area.

"Many of the complaints were to do with having to apply your brakes to do the 60 going down the steepest part of that hill, while many people on those rural properties have horses and they found it difficult to comply with the speed limit with horse floats in tow.

"Where we're going to put (the sign) just to the west of Lookout Pl at the top of slope was the original recommendation of the engineering staff following a review of speed limits in the area.

"There are standards we have to apply when we do a speed limit review on council controlled roads.

"Councillors however have the capacity to override those decisions by all council staff including planning and engineering staff.”

Mr Whitaker said Engineering director Peter See had met with a concerned resident last month. As a result of that meeting, the council reconsidered the boundaries of the speed limit enforcement.

He said the council worked hard to comply with the Queensland standards and the new location of the speed sign would achieve greater functionality and safety for road users.

"We'll be doing the work within the next few weeks. It's a quick and inexpensive fix,” Mr Whitaker said.

"That being said we will be giving residents a bit of time to adjust to the changes.

"We intend on putting in a couple of ads in the paper and message signs about what's happening to notify residents to begin with.

"Whenever we change a speed sign on a council controlled road we also notify police to let them know what's going on so they can allow residents time to adjust to the changes and enforce the limits accordingly.”

Warwick Daily News

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

Five gift ideas for the person who has everything

THERE is one in every family. That person who seems to already have everything making it a tiresome challenge to work out what to get them for Christmas.

Knitting for cancer patients

BEANIE BENEFACTOR: Isabel Stacey (right) with Carol Cooke and Connie Mills, volunteers with the Warwick branch of the Cancer Council.

One woman took her mind off her pain by knitting beanies.

Warwick High in Australian first in vision testing

EYE TEST: Optometry student Emily Zhang, Warwick optometrist Tom Roger, WSHS school-based youth health nurse Denise Dixon, student Ryan Boal and Essilor Vision Foundation CEO Greg Johnson.

Warwick High becomes first rural school in program in Australia

Speed to increase on Glen Rd

Close up of a car speedometer with the needle pointing a high speed, blur effect, conceptual image for excessive speeding or careless driving concept

Councillors approve changes to speed limit

Local Partners

Knitting for cancer patients

One Warwick woman has taken her mind off her own pain by knitting beanies for cancer patients.

For the love of all things dairy

CHOOSE QUALITY: Dairy farmer Andrew Mullins.

Producer urges shoppers to opt for Norco

Events you need to be at this week...

Flares won the D-grade grand final in Warwick touch in the first season this year and finals are on again starting tonight.

Warwick touch semis start tonight

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Forty drivers nominated for Road Trip at the drags

Street cars from all over South Queensland will be in action at Morgan Park Raceway on Saturday as part of the inaugural Road Trip.

Warwick Dragway will light up on Saturday afternoon

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume takes out top gong at 30th annual ARIA Awards

FLIGHT of the Conchords also helped to induct Crowded House into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Robbie says the joke has gone too far now

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Brand New 3 Bedroom Brick Home

107a Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $249,000

This brand new 3 bedroom brick home situated in Orchard Grove Estate. Open plan kitchen, dining, family room. Single garage with remote door, covered outdoor area...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Lifestyle / Cropping / Grazing

Clifton 4361

Rural 0 0 $350,000

Approximately 90 acres of rich black soil, mostly cultivation. Located about 30 minutes from Toowoomba the block has a bore equipped with new windmill that...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Rural Lifestyle With Income Potential

L217 Kings Creek Road Road, Kings Creek 4361

Rural 0 0 $335,000

Approximately 90 acres of flat rich black soil cultivation located close to Nobby and Clifton and about 30 minutes from Toowoomba. Potential house sites with rural...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $499,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Spectacular Modern Home Set To Charm

88a Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Dramatic Price Drop! Offering exceptional value this prestige home is positioned on a 1,146sqm allotment overlooking the Warwick Golf course and was designed with...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Winemakers set to sell up

MOVING ON: Robert and Peggy Channon celebrate 18 years of success with Robert Channon Wines as they contemplate selling up and retiring.

Award-winning boutique winery goes up for sale

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!