Speed to increase on Glen Rd

COMMUTERS on Glen Rd will soon see a change to the speed limit.

Southern Downs Regional councillors made the decision yesterday to approve an amendment to move the 60kmh speed limit to the steepest part of the Rosenthal Heights road, as per engineering department recommendations.

In May last year, the previous council voted against these recommendations, instead electing to enforce the 60kmh speed limit between Tooth and Newby St.

Acting director of Engineering Chris Whitaker said council workers would soon move the sign following community complaints about its placement.

"What's been voted on today means the steep part of Glen Rd will go back to being signed as 80km per hour,” Mr Whitaker said.

"We had received various complaints saying it was impractical for people living in the area.

"Many of the complaints were to do with having to apply your brakes to do the 60 going down the steepest part of that hill, while many people on those rural properties have horses and they found it difficult to comply with the speed limit with horse floats in tow.

"Where we're going to put (the sign) just to the west of Lookout Pl at the top of slope was the original recommendation of the engineering staff following a review of speed limits in the area.

"There are standards we have to apply when we do a speed limit review on council controlled roads.

"Councillors however have the capacity to override those decisions by all council staff including planning and engineering staff.”

Mr Whitaker said Engineering director Peter See had met with a concerned resident last month. As a result of that meeting, the council reconsidered the boundaries of the speed limit enforcement.

He said the council worked hard to comply with the Queensland standards and the new location of the speed sign would achieve greater functionality and safety for road users.

"We'll be doing the work within the next few weeks. It's a quick and inexpensive fix,” Mr Whitaker said.

"That being said we will be giving residents a bit of time to adjust to the changes.

"We intend on putting in a couple of ads in the paper and message signs about what's happening to notify residents to begin with.

"Whenever we change a speed sign on a council controlled road we also notify police to let them know what's going on so they can allow residents time to adjust to the changes and enforce the limits accordingly.”