Speeding drink driver nabbed on Cunningham Highway

Molly Glassey
| 2nd Oct 2016 12:39 PM
The fatal five are speeding, drink and drug driving, speeding, driving while tired and driving distracted.
The fatal five are speeding, drink and drug driving, speeding, driving while tired and driving distracted.

A MAN has allegedly been caught speeding, talking on his mobile phone and driving while intoxicated on the Cunningham Hwy.

Police allege around 8.10am today, a car was intercepted by an officer from the Road Policing Command just outside Maryvale for speeding.

It will be further alleged the 21-year-old man was also on his phone when he was pulled over.

The Coorparoo man was then subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

He was transported to Warwick where he returned a 0.062 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

The driver has been issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by at least 13 kilometres per hour, but less than 20 kilometres per hour and a traffic infringement notice for using a hand-held mobile phone.

He has also been issued with a Notice to Appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 2 in relation to drink driving.

His licence has been suspended for 24 hours.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  crime, emergency, police, warwick

The speeding is the least of this driver's worries.

