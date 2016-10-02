Speeding drink driver nabbed on Cunningham Highway

The fatal five are speeding, drink and drug driving, speeding, driving while tired and driving distracted.

A MAN has allegedly been caught speeding, talking on his mobile phone and driving while intoxicated on the Cunningham Hwy.

Police allege around 8.10am today, a car was intercepted by an officer from the Road Policing Command just outside Maryvale for speeding.

It will be further alleged the 21-year-old man was also on his phone when he was pulled over.

The Coorparoo man was then subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.

He was transported to Warwick where he returned a 0.062 per cent blood alcohol concentration.

The driver has been issued with a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by at least 13 kilometres per hour, but less than 20 kilometres per hour and a traffic infringement notice for using a hand-held mobile phone.

He has also been issued with a Notice to Appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 2 in relation to drink driving.

His licence has been suspended for 24 hours.

The fatal five are speeding, drink and drug driving, speeding, driving while tired and driving distracted.