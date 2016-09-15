Does Queensland need to split in two? Katter's bold push

ROBBIE Katter wants Queensland to be split in two.

The Katter's Australian Party MP has moved a motion in the Queensland Parliament on Thursday calling for the state to be divided.

"I shall move that the Queensland Legislative Assembly support … the separation of Queensland into two states.

And that the boundary of the two states is to be as recommended by an independent body such as the current Queensland Redistribution Commission," Mr Katter said in Parliament.

The proposal comes after the LNP State Convention voted against supporting carving the south-east corner off and forming two states.

The Young LNP proposal suggested a new state of North and Central Queensland with the south-east corner to be called South Queensland.

The proposed border was to run from Maryborough in the north, west to Taroom and south along the Leichhardt Hwy to the border at Goondiwindi.

The KAP motion will be debated at 6pm on Thursday night.

- ARM NEWSDESK