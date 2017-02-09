Spotlight on vehicle access in Warwick workshop

EASY ACCESS: Heavy Vehicle Access will be the focus of discussion at an industry workshop hosted in Warwick next week.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is capitalising on the region's reputation as a transport hub in an industry workshop scheduled for next week.

Transport companies and business operators in the region will get the opportunity to highlight roads of strategic importance for freight efficient vehicles in the Heavy Vehicle Access Workshop next Wednesday at Warwick Town Hall.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council was committed and striving to engage with the community on topics and issues to meet the needs of different stakeholders.

She said the event would be an opportunity for for transport operators and businesses with a need for heavy vehicles to access their properties in the region to discuss issues with the council.

"This workshop provides an important opportunity for stakeholders to get round the table and get to grips with what heavy vehicle access means in and for our region,” Cr Dobie said.

"Heavy vehicle access has been identified as a consideration, both now and into the future as we experience growth in the region's industries, particularly agricultural and livestock, but also for other businesses that have a need for heavy vehicle access to their properties.

"This workshop will start the conversation about what the requirements are to obtain heavy vehicle access from the farm/business gate to the highway and what the responsibilities are of the different agencies as well as permit applicants.”

Cr Dobie said invitations had already been sent to a range of operators, but other operators interested in heavy vehicle access were welcome to take part in the conversation.

"It will also provide a prime opportunity for stakeholders to discuss with Council and regulators the roads that are of strategic importance for freight efficient vehicles,” she said.

"We will have representatives from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, Department of Transport and Main Roads and Council who will work with participants on any issues raised.”

The Heavy Vehicle Workshop Southern Downs will precede the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland Inc and the Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters Association national conference in Toowoomba on February 16 and 17.

The workshop will be held from 12.30 to 3.30pm in the Warwick Town Hall.

To RSVP for the workshop, please contact Barbara Fagan on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372) or email barbara.fagan@sdrc.qld.gov.au by 13 February 2017.