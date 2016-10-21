Spotted in Warwick: Is that a...meerkat?

TODAY as with most days, a number of people have posted photos to the Daily News page.

That's all well and good and we encourage it and love seeing what people snap from around our wonderful town, but there was one post today that has really caught our eye here in the Daily News office.

The photo, of a lovely scene near the train station here in Warwick has captured what seems to be a meerkat, poking its head out of long weeds by the roadside.

Now everybody knows the meerkat is a small carnivore belonging to the mongoose family and is generally found in their native lands such as parts of the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, in much of the Namib Desert in Namibia and southwestern Angola, and in South Africa.

Not south east Queensland.

It's also highly unusual for a meerkat to travel alone.

So this could be a renegade meerkat or a rare intrepid travelling meerkat, either way, it's a long way from home.

Any meerkat sightings should be reported to the Daily News, but do not approach them as meerkats do not speak English and will not understand you.