Spring Flower Show is blooming gorgeous

SPRING is in full bloom in Warwick, and the proof is at St Mary's Hall.

The annual Spring Flower Show is well and truly under way, with Laura Babington winning champion rose and the Les Gillam Memorial Trophy.

"I just love roses,” the avid green thumb said.

"I come off a bit of acreage, so I have a lot of roses.

"In the competition, I've always had a few reserves, but never a grand champion.”

The competition judges, Brian and Mary Barnell of Amiens and Barry Murphy of Stanthorpe, said Laura's rose was a standout because of its form.

"It had beautiful form.” Mr Barnell said.

"It's presentation was just very good.”

Mr Barnell also noted the novice and reserve champion roses were worth a look and sniff for all those attending the flower show.

"They have all been lovely,” Mrs Barnell said.

'There have been some truly beautiful entrants this year.”

All three judges have attended competitions across the state, and said the Warwick Spring Flower Show proved itself leagues above the rest.

"This show definitely holds its own in Queensland and from that the horticultural society should be very proud,” Mr Murphy said.

"The show is better than most.”

The secretary of Warwick Horticultural Society, Margot Cory, said the quality of roses and flowers on display at this year's show was "wonderful”.

"We've had the most entries we've seen in a long time,” Mrs Cory said.

"We think it's because the weather has been so good.

"And we've been trying to encourage gardeners to just have a go.”

The annual Spring Flower Show will be open to all, today from 9am to 4pm.

Presentation of trophies will take place at 4pm, with admission $3, and kids free.

There will also be stalls selling garden wares on the day.