Stanny gets salty for NYE party

30th Dec 2016 7:49 AM
DAZZLING: Fireworks will light up the sky.
DAZZLING: Fireworks will light up the sky.

CHUCK on your togs, sport a sarong and get in the festive spirit at the Beach to Bush Party in Stanthorpe.

The bash will take place at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds and feature full catering, a bar until midnight, and of course, fireworks.

There will be heaps of activities for little and big kids alike with yabby races, beach volleyball, sack races, a Sharky Pinata, a treasure hunt, live music from local band Speakeasy and Toowoomba's Voodoo.

Children will also be able to join in the sand castle competition with prizes for the best sand castle judged by Showgirl Karly Crisp.

Beach volleyball will be available in the rodeo arena for kids of all ages and the adults later in the night.

A feature for the night is the Stanthorpe Beach in the Bush Yabby Races.

This event is a fundraiser so come and bid for your racing yabby and support this cause.

Food and refreshments will be available all night at Barnacles Tavern and the Sand Bar, where organisers have negotiated a longer liquor permit to 12.30am.

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky at midnight.

For inquiries, phone Paula Boatfield on 0428195202.

