Stanny is set to Rock this weekend

THE biggest music event of the year is back on the Southern Downs this weekend.

Stanthorpe Rocks kicks off tonight and rocks through until Sunday afternoon at the Ballandean Estate Winery in Ballandean.

Brainchild behind the festival, Ian Wade-Parker said he couldn't wait.

"A lot of work goes into these events and we're very proud to be able to bring such great Aussie Rock to our part of the world,” he said.

"It's a huge coup to have the Hoodoo Gurus playing for us on Saturday night, alongside such crowd favourites as Spy vs Spy and Joe Camilleri.

"We're very excited to have Adam Brand playing this year as well, and I'm looking for to watching Warwick band Sleeping Dogs rock out on the main stage on Sunday.”

Mr Wade-Parker said people could expect the full festival experience, but with a difference.

"We have got non-stop music all day on Saturday, from midday till 11pm,” he said.

"Sunday we've also got The Badloves, Peter Cupples and local acts.

"We've got numerous bars, you can sample the locals wines and our famous Rocktails.

"Try the food village as well, you can't go wrong.”

WHERE:

Ballandean Estate Winery.

WHEN:

Tonight, tomorrow and Sunday.

COST: