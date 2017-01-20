Stanthorpe Art Gallery stays put

Community members are being invited to have their say on possible building improvements at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has quashed rumours the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery could close.

The council yesterday announced the Warwick Visitor Information Centre would move to the Town Hall on Palmerin St, allowing the Warwick Art Gallery to expand in future.

The news fuelled speculation the gallery could close and merge with the Warwick Art Gallery, with ratepayers airing their concerns about the fate of the gallery on the SDRC public forum for concerns on Facebook.

Mayor Tracy Dobie today confirmed the possible expansion of the Warwick Art Gallery had no implications for the Stanthorpe Gallery.

"Comments made in council's media release yesterday merely indicated that one of the positives from moving the Warwick Visitor Information Centre to the Town Hall, would be to allow more room for the Warwick Art Gallery,” Cr Dobie said.

"This in no way was intended to imply that there would be any implications for the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

"The speculation in social media is completely unfounded and Council has no plans whatsoever to close, move or merge the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery with the Warwick Art Gallery, which are both operated by independent boards.”

Warwick Visitor Information Centre is expected to make its new