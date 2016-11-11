Stanthorpe Hospital evacuated after fan ignites

A SECTION of Stanthorpe Hospital was evacuated due to a fire this afternoon.

Incident controller Dennis Burton said firefighters were called to the scene about 4.30pm.

He said a fire alarm was triggered a ward inside the Western Annexe, which houses aged care and maternity.

"There was a ceiling fan... that had caught fire,” he said.

Mr Burton said the fire had self-extinguished, but not before filling the ward with smoke.

He said fire crews inspected the ward and ceiling cavities and established the fire had been contained to the ceiling fan itself.

He said there was "very efficient” action taken by hospital staff to evacuate the ward.

Ergon Energy, police and ambulance officers also attended the scene.

He said no one was injured and it's understood there was no structural damage.