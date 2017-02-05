Stanthorpe rallies with $46,000 to CareFlight at auction

Action at the Stanthorpe Show where more than $46,000 was raised from a cattle auction for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

GOOD natured rivalry was alive and well at the inaugural charity cattle auction at the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show on Friday with more than $46,000 raised for the sole beneficiary, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Stanthorpe and South West region locals, including graziers, farm owners and even wine enthusiasts joined the proceedings, in support of the lifesaving rescue helicopter service.

It wasn't long before auction bids were flying and charity dollars climbing, as over 25 head of cattle were paraded with hundreds of keen locals gathering under the blazing sun.

The brains behind the operation, Grant McNamara, says he couldn't ignore any longer, the familiar hum of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flying over his cattle station on its regular flight path and decided to do something to support the clearly indispensable service.

The cattle auction has been Grant's 'baby', or in this case, calf, for the past four months as he secured donations from friends, family and many other willing supporters from the wider Stanthorpe community.

"The support has been phenomenal,” Grant said after only organising the event late last November.

Grant reached out to Brett 'Boaty' Boatfield, head of the Stanthorpe Show Committee and secured a spot in the show proceedings.

Watching on together, Grant and Boaty got to see their hard work and passion for a cause, come to fruition.

"It makes me feel pretty special that I'm part of such a wonderful community," Grant said.

The auction wasn't just reserved for cattle. Later in the night, sheep, bottles of wine and other various items of interest were auctioned off, adding to LifeFlight's donations.