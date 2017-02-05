36°
Stanthorpe rallies with $46,000 to CareFlight at auction

5th Feb 2017 12:55 PM
Action at the Stanthorpe Show where more than $46,000 was raised from a cattle auction for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.
Action at the Stanthorpe Show where more than $46,000 was raised from a cattle auction for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. RACQ CareFlight

GOOD natured rivalry was alive and well at the inaugural charity cattle auction at the Stanthorpe Agricultural Show on Friday with more than $46,000 raised for the sole beneficiary, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

Stanthorpe and South West region locals, including graziers, farm owners and even wine enthusiasts joined the proceedings, in support of the lifesaving rescue helicopter service.　

It wasn't long before auction bids were flying and charity dollars climbing, as over 25 head of cattle were paraded with hundreds of keen locals gathering under the blazing sun.

The brains behind the operation, Grant McNamara, says he couldn't ignore any longer, the familiar hum of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue chopper flying over his cattle station on its regular flight path and decided to do something to support the clearly indispensable service.

The cattle auction has been Grant's 'baby', or in this case, calf, for the past four months as he secured donations from friends, family and many other willing supporters from the wider Stanthorpe community.　

"The support has been phenomenal,” Grant said after only organising the event late last November.

Grant reached out to Brett 'Boaty' Boatfield, head of the Stanthorpe Show Committee and secured a spot in the show proceedings.

Watching on together, Grant and Boaty got to see their hard work and passion for a cause, come to fruition.　

"It makes me feel pretty special that I'm part of such a wonderful community," Grant said.

The auction wasn't just reserved for cattle. Later in the night, sheep, bottles of wine and other various items of interest were auctioned off, adding to LifeFlight's donations.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  racq lifeflight stanthorpe stanthorpe cattle stanthorpe charity auction stanthorpe show warwick

Federal police join search for two missing women

Federal police join search for two missing women

NATIONAL appeals for information have failed to bring new leads on two missing persons cases which have baffled Darling Downs police.

  • Crime

  • 5th Feb 2017 2:08 PM

Man denies raping teenager while she slept

The now 21-year-old yesterday testified in the Warwick District Court he "couldn't really remember what happened”.

A man has taken the stand to deny accusations he raped a teenager.

Warwick driver's team drops back to fourth but close

Matt Campbell is starring in the Motorsports Competition Ice Break Porsche GT3R team at Bathurst and a strong chance of a podium finish.

Warwick driver in with strong chance of Bathurst podium finish

Four charged by Warwick police in relation to drugs

Police have laid charges.

Warwick police charge four after Saturday searches

Councillor crowned prince of plonk

A career in wine making may await Southern Downs councillor Vic Pennisi after he swept the Stanthorpe Show wine awards this weekend.

Machinery star of event at Heritage Weekend

HISTORIC MACHINERY: Scott Gilmore and son Brian with a rusty, old international scout at the Allora Heritage Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend

Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

Warwick paceman recovers from injury in time for final

Assumption students line up with Western Mustangs

Taegan Inmon and Thomas Bell will play for the Western Mustangs tomorrow in Toowoomba.

Warwick pair to play against Gold Coast Titans Academy

Warwick hosts Toowoomba in junior cricket games

Cooper Tate-Roche hits out for Warwick in under-14 representative cricket and will be in the team to play Toowoomba on Sunday.

Junior win for Warwick U12 cricketers - now Toowoomba

