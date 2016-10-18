Stanthorpe strawberry season opens for visitors

PICK AND CHOOSE: Strawberry Fields' Rebecca Kake said they are looking forward to a great season.

SUMMER fruits are now available all over the Granite Belt, and Strawberry Fields are encouraging everyone to get amongst the season by picking their own.

Strawberry Fields officially reopened last Thursday, allowing people back on the farm to enjoy picking their own berries.

Packing shed manager Rebecca Kake said the doors are open to anyone who wants to stop by.

"Anyone is welcome we're fully open to all of the public,” she said.

"Come down and try some strawberries, they're absolutely beautiful, we can't get enough of them.

"We'd love to share that with everyone.”

Strawberry Fields is family friendly and welcomes visits from both schools and bus tours.

Ms Kake said that they ask for any bus tours or other large groups call ahead to book.

"If people are doing tours we're open to all that,” she said.

"With bus tours or anything like that, definitely book in so we're aware that they are coming.”

Schools are also welcome to visit and are able to take a tour of the farm.

During the tour students will see the plants and how they are picked, the machinery and the packing shed.

So far, both the weather and the plants are in perfect condition with all the Strawberry Fields staff expecting it to be another good season.

"It is looking like a great season,” Ms Kake said.

"We have all new season plants and the fruit is really big and full.”

"The weather and the plants, they're going to produce really well.”

The cafe has also reopened, with people welcome to visit for a cup of coffee or to purchase strawberries, sweet treats or take something special home with them.

Strawberry Fields is open Wednesday-Sunday, from 9am-4.30pm.

For more information phone 54945146.