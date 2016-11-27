Starlight shines on Allora carols by the creek

JOIN in the fun of Christmas carols under the stars in Allora.

This is the third year running that Stacey Turner, together with her sister Sarah Turner and good friend Gretta Barton have hosted the Creekside Carols in the best little town on the Downs.

The event will kickstart community carolling events around the region when they return to Dalrymple Creek Reserve on December 3.

"Gretta is a long-time resident of the town and originally approached us with the idea of doing carols in the park after me and my sister moved back,” Stacey said.

"We had both been living outside of the area - I was at the Sunshine Coast and my sister was in Cairns - but we both loved the idea of doing something for the community that was family oriented as well.

"We both have small kids and we wanted to bring people together to have this community-based event for those people who didn't necessarily want to go to Warwick or Toowoomba.”

Stacey said it was important to be able to showcase the wealth of local musical talent at the event. "We wanted to be able to showcase some of the local talent we have here in Allora and in the surrounding district, because there's a huge need to do so,” she said.

"We also have Lisa Skerman from Toowoomba and Debora-Leigh Russell coming along from Brisbane, and without the help of the Warwick Salvation Army Band from the very beginning we wouldn't have been able to get this off the ground.

"Being our third year we're still ironing out some of the details, but we are working with a slightly more traditional traditional theme this year.”

Pizzas, barbecue and more food will be on sale from 4.30pm and get settled in for the show to start at 6.30pm.

"Headstart as our major sponsor will have face painting and balloons for the kids, and there will be a visit from Santa who will be handing out lollies at about 8pm,” Stacey said.

For more information, check out Allora's Creekside Carols Under the Stars on Facebook.