State championships on weekend at Morgan Park

THIS weekend will be the last chance for Warwick motorsport fans to watch some Morgan Park Raceway action this year.

There are 110 nominations in 10 classes, including 27 in improved production, for round 4 of the CAMS Queensland Motor Racing Championships.

It is likely 15 of the starters this weekend will be from the Warwick area, including Matt Clift in group Nc historic touring cars and Gary Beggs in saloon cars, who are both in the running for state titles.

The titles will be determined on results over the four rounds this year.

There are only two points between first and second in any race but any driver who has a DNF (did not finish) loses the chance of securing up to 25 points for a win.

It isn't at every sports event when there is a competitor who has mixed it with the nation's best but that will be the case in the Nc group at the weekend when Eagleby driver Kevin Heffernan is in action.

Heffernan has performed well in the Bathurst 1000 but his main motorsport venue is now Morgan Park.

He works part-time at Morgan Park Performance in Warwick so will feel right at home at the weekend.

His son Ashley will also compete this weekend but the father could be in a Torana and the son in a Monaro.

In many families, they swap racing cars at times and that could be the case with the Heffernans this weekend.

Most of the races in the Nc class where the Heffernans will drive will be over 10 laps, a total of 34km, which will take the drivers just less than 15 minutes.

After a busy year, some upgrading is planned at the track before racing resumes in February.

The Warwick District Sporting Car Club has already secured a round of the CAMS National Racing Championships (formerly Shannons) on September 22-24 next year.

WHEN: Tomorrow 9am and Sunday 8am.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway.

WHAT: State championships.

COST: Free. Fans welcome to talk to the drivers in the pits.

See interview with Gary Beggs in tomorrow's edition of the Daily News