State funds boost Southern Downs

DEVELOPMENT ONGOING: Grove Juice will continues its expansions of its Kenilworth St plant, built in 2011, thanks to Southern Downs Regional Council upgrade works funded by a State Government grant.

TWO Southern Downs projects will go ahead thanks to $1.2million in State Government funding.

Southern Downs Regional Council welcomed the funding made available through two grants in the Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

The first grant of $840,000 is for the widening and improvement of Kenilworth St, a project that will bring the road up to standard, accommodate road trains and allow for an increased level of subdivision.

As part of a total project cost of $2.1million, the upgrade will also allow Grove Juice to continue with its proposed redevelopment of the Warwick facility, which will have $16million invested in the new plant.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was pleased the funding would go toward infrastructure supporting employment.

"The State Government funding has recognised the importance of infrastructure to support employment and investment,” Cr Dobie said.

"It is this type of infrastructure that will allow Warwick and the region to maintain its recognition as a primary freight and logistics hub,and a major destination for food processing.

"It's great to see the council staff working hard with existing businesses to help them expand, whilst as the same time working with new businesses investing in the area. "It is now up to the council to deliver the projects on time and on budget to create jobs and investment.

The second grant of $360,000, for a total project cost of $690,000 is for the development of the Rogers St car park in Stanthorpe.

The priority project will give the area an additional 80 parking spaces and upgrade stormwater infrastructure for the area.