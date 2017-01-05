28°
State funds help sustain Allora campdraft arena

Sophie Lester
| 5th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
NEW LOOK: The campdraft arena at the Allora Showgrounds will be resurfaced with sand thanks to State Government funding, following the 2017 show early next month.
NEW LOOK: The campdraft arena at the Allora Showgrounds will be resurfaced with sand thanks to State Government funding, following the 2017 show early next month. Gerard Walsh

THE Allora Showgrounds are ready for a partial makeover in the coming months.

The campdraft grounds will be resurfaced thanks to $27,272 from the State Government's Community Gambling Benefit Fund.

Allora Show Society president Conrad Schnitzerling said although the work would not be completed before the show on February 10 and 11, the funding was crucial.

"We're resurfacing the campdraft area and putting in a layer of sand so it loses its black-soil slipperiness,” Mr Schitzerling said.

"$30,000 goes hardly anywhere when you're talking about buying truckloads of sand to do this sort of work.

"Money's always a bit tight (for the society) and as it is we'll probably have to pitch in a bit of money, but we certainly wouldn't have been able to do this sort of work without the funding.”

Mr Schnitzerling said volunteers were working hard in preparation for upcoming events.

"We've just had our New Year's event and now everyone's madly working away for the Heritage Weekend on January 28 and 29 and then the show straight after that,” he said.

"Hopefully we'll have a really, really good show and then we'll start work on the resurfacing.”

For the full show schedule and more information, go to allorashow.org.au.

Warwick Daily News
