State plan equips SES for storms

Opening of new Nambour SES depot. Has already been in use for a while but official opening happening today during Get Ready Week.Emergency crews are fully equipped to take on the storm season.

STATE Emergency Service volunteers will head into storm and cyclone season armed with essential disaster response equipment.

SES unites in the Maranoa region have gained $13,000 worth of chainsaws, ladders, lighting systems, stretchers, polesaws and more as part of a statewide program supported by support of Energex, Ergon and Powerlink

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Bill Byrne and Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the program was launched to help SES units bolster their frontline toolkits in times of emergency.

"Our 6,200 SES volunteers dedicate their own time to helping others in need, and it is through programs like this they can continue to be there for vulnerable members of the community,” Mr Byrne said.

"Queensland knows firsthand the damage storms and cyclones can wreak, and with predictions of an active season this year, communities can be assured the SES is ready and resourced to help when called upon,” Mr Bailey said.