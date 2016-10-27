States offer gun amnesty

RESPONSIBLE OWNERS: Southern Downs residents using guns for pest control are urged to ensure all firearms are registered correctly.

AUSTRALIA will launch a new illegal firearm amnesty from next year, with Southern Downs residents encouraged to hand over unregistered guns.

Federal Justice Minister Michael Keenan announced the initiative during a national summit of state police ministers on Friday, amid conflict between Labor and Coalition over the weapons classification of the controversial Adler shotgun.

"The amnesty will provide an opportunity for those individuals who, for whatever reason, are in possession of an unregistered firearm, to hand it in without fear of being prosecuted,” Mr Keenan told reporters in Melbourne.

Warwick police station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Craig Berry said until the amnesty came in, residents were still encouraged to report unregistered weapons.

"However, if somebody was to locate a firearm which they suspect may not be registered, for example, a weapon located when clearing out an old shed, they are encouraged to contact the police and appropriate arrangements will be made for the collection of the weapon,” he said.

"Should members of the public have any information concerning the illegal possession/use of weapons they are encouraged to contact policelink on 131 444 or crimestoppers on 1800333000.”

The Coalition has introduced legislation to Parliament that would mean tougher sentencing for people convicted of smuggling firearms.

For Southern Downs landholders, hunting is limited to feral animals on private property with landowners' permission to hunt on the property.

Only a current firearms licence is required to hunt on private property.

Queensland doesn't have any species currently classified as game that can be taken by recreational hunters during an open season however the following animals are among the species classified as pests and can be taken any time:

Bali cattle

Bison or American buffalo

Camel

Chital (Axis) deer

Donkey

European hare

Fallow deer

Hog deer

Cats, other than domestic

Dingo

Dog, other than domestic dog

European fox

European rabbit

Feral pig

Goat, other than domestic