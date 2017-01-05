Steamy weather ahead for the Southern Downs

AFTER a cooler start to the first week of 2017, temperatures will rise again heading into the weekend.

Today's maximum is forecast to be between 29 and 35 degrees, with a 40% chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm heading into this afternoon and this evening.

Tomorrow will be much the same with temperatures in the low 30s with a 40% chance of showers and a thunderstorm most likely in the late morning and early afternoon.

On the weekend the cloudy weather will continue with a 40% chance of rain on both days, most likely over the Granite Belt.

Daytime temperatures on both days will be between 30 and 36 degrees with a chance of a thunderstorm again likely on Saturday.

Evening temperatures throughout the next few days will hover between 17 to 21 degrees.

The threat of showers will ease into next week.