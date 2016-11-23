33°
Steering around common myths

23rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
GET THE FACTS: Andrew Gale is aiming to prove common myths for drivers in this week's column.
GET THE FACTS: Andrew Gale is aiming to prove common myths for drivers in this week's column. Contributed

IT'S well and truly time to try to prove or debunk a few myths relating to learning to drive and getting your licence.

In the interest of road safety and driver-trainer sanity we will list a few of them here, in no particular order, but probably the most common and the ones most in need of being busted.

Can you cross your hands over when you turn the steering wheel?

YES YOU CAN.

That's right I said YES you can cross your hands over when you turn the wheel. In fact one of the two recommended steering techniques are called "hand over hand steering.”

It's probably the simplest and most natural steering style and as the name implies you actually cross hands over doing it. Keep both hands on the wheel.

Keep them on the top part of the wheel and as you turn the wheel you need to cross them over.

It's pretty simple. Google it and practise it with a plastic plate or frisbie at your desk. Make some car noises as you do. Try to ignore your co-workers laughing at you.

I have driving school students constantly coming to me doing all sorts of funny, shuffling, complicated hand movements on the steering wheel all in the interests of not crossing their hands over.

As a consequence of this, their control of the car isn't as good as it can be.

When you are steering a car you need to consider a few things. Being smooth is nice. Being comfortable is nice. Being in control is essential.

The other technique for road driving is push-pull steering. It's a bit harder to learn so I just recommend sticking to hand over hand.

Do I have to wear shoes when I drive? Is it illegal to drive in thongs?

I recommended wearing comfortable and sensible footwear when driving, probably not thongs as they do have a tendency to get stuck on the carpet or pedals at the worst time, ditto with high heels (so I've been told) and giant work boots that are bigger than the pedals in a small car are probably not a good idea.

Lots of people get in my driving school car and ask if they can drive without shoes on. Fine by me, just make sure your feet don't smell.

It's not actually illegal to drive with thongs/high heels/bare feet as the popular myth goes, but you choose what you wear on your feet don't you?

If you choose to wear some type of footwear and that causes you to lose control and you have an accident whose fault is it? Yours of course. You wore them.

Learner logbook hours are increasing to 150 hours instead of 100.

It's a pretty persistent and often repeated rumour that's been going around for as long as the logbook has been around. The other one I hear is that boat licence courses are being changed from one day to two days. Same answer. No.

Driving test rumours

No one likes not passing a test. I hate to say fail. No one likes being told they were not successful so these rumours are rife: no one passes first go, they only pass girls/boys, they never pass girls/boys.

Here's the truth - they only pass drivers who are up to the required standard.

If you do not pass, by all means be disappointed - just don't be discouraged. Listen to the driving examiner when you get feedback and make an effort to fix what the examiner tells you to do. Go back again and be successful.

Last week I was doing a lesson with someone and they said they loved driving and it was lots of fun. They were worried if they were having fun it meant they didn't take their driving seriously enough.

"No way,” I said.

"It's supposed to be fun.

"It's serious fun.”

Warwick Daily News

