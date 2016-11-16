Stellar year for dancers

RIGHT: Winner of the 15 years jazz at the Queensland Eisteddfod, at Toowoomba, was The Dance Centre (Warwick).

A STELLAR year for The Dance Centre (Warwick) will culminate in two short weeks when the studio stages its 2016 showcase at the Warwick Town Hall.

This has been an incredible year for the studio, which has achieved terrific results at eisteddfods and for exams.

Performance groups have had a marvellous year on the eisteddfod circuit, placing in 81% of the 57 routines entered, including 15 first places, at Brisbane Eisteddfod and Brisbane Performing Arts Challenge, the Queensland Eisteddfod (Toowoomba) and Lockyer District Dance Festival

Their open contemporary dance, The Road, which highlights the angst of Amish teenagers during rumspringa (a year in which they can live away from their communities) was named the most outstanding group dance from 178 performances in 15 years and open classes at the Lockyer District Dance Festival.

Several TDC dancers have competed successfully in solo and duo sections of competitions and sat a total of 61 exams this year for ballet, jazz, tap and contemporary dance.

TDC principal Leah Doherty said she was incredibly proud that 94% of those students had earned honours and above.

She paid tribute to the talent and hard work of the young dancers, aged 10-16 years. "They are an amazing group of dedicated dancers who deserve the accolades,” she said. "Their results, both on stage and in exams, are as good - if not better - than those of much larger city studios.”

The talents of these students, and those of all 120-plus TDC dancers from 3-17 years, will be on show at the annual recital on December 2-3.

Titled Elimentality, the concert theme is based loosely around the elements of the world and the way in which we choose to perceive it.

A selection of performance dances not seen in Warwick previously will join the line-up.