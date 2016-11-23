Stinking hot days, storms are coming

A cracking shot of lightning near Warwick taken during recent storms. Thanks to Chris McFerran.

STINKING hot weather usually means one thing in this part of the world, storms aren't far away.

Over the next couple of days the Southern Downs is set to be hit by afternoon thunderstorms, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Then after that, the region is set for a few days of rain and lower temperatures.

Outside right now, the temperature is sitting on 31.5 degrees and is forecast to reach 33.

That figure is also the expected top tomorrow before temperatures will drop into the high 20s through until at least Tuesday next week.

There is a slight chance of a shower over the Granite Belt tomorrow with storms to affect the east of the region in the late afternoon/early evening.

On Friday, there is a higher chance of rain in the region and thunderstorms should affect the Downs in the afternoon and evening, as they also forecast to do on Saturday.

Both Friday and Saturday will see lower daytime temperatures however with tops of 28 and 27 respectively.

There is a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.

Sunday through till Tuesday next week will see each day with a 70% chance of rain and temperatures around 28 degrees.